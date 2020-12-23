2 questioned after Chicago man shot dead in Hammond apartment

Two people are being questioned by police after a 50-year-old Chicago man was found fatally shot Tuesday in Hammond, Indiana.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. and found Clifford Holmes with a gunshot to his leg at an apartment in the 6900 block of Hohman Avenue, police spokesman Steven Kellogg said in an email.

Holmes, of the West Pullman neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.

Police were questioning two people found inside the apartment, Kellogg said. It’s unclear when the shooting happened.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed Holmes died of a gunshot wound, but his death has not yet been ruled a homicide.

No charges have been announced.