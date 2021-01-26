2 seriously hurt in I-88 crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning on Interstate 88.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on westbound I-88 between Downers Drive and Route 53 in DuPage County, according to Illinois State Police.

Both occupants of the car were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Three lanes of traffic on I-88 remain blocked by emergency personnel.