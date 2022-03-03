2 shot, 1 critically in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday.

Chicago Police said the woman, along with a 30-year-old man, were sitting in a car in the 6900 block of South Parnell just after 1 a.m., when shots were fired.

The woman was shot in the left leg and back, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

The man was shot in his right hand, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.