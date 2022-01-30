2 shot, 1 critically in Heart of Chicago

Two people were shot inside a car in the Heart of Chicago Saturday.

Police said two people were inside a car in the 2300 block of S. Leavitt Street around 11 p.m., when an unknown car began firing shots in their direction.

A man, 30, was shot in the left shoulder, later being treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

A woman, 30, in the car was shot in the left jaw, and was taken to Mount Sinai critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody and Area four detectives are investigating.