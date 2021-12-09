2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Lawn

article

Two men were shot, one fatally, Thursday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the pair was in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot including 1 fatally in the 6200 block of S. Artesian Ave. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A male, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second man, 36, was struck in the hip, and foot, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.