2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Champlain.
At about 4:58 p.m., two men were struck by gunfire, police said.
A 41-year-old man was struck in the chest, and a 39-year-old man was struck in the chest and abdomen.
Both victims were transported to the hospital.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
The 39-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.
The other victim is in an unknown condition.
Advertisement
No offenders are in custody.