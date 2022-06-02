2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Champlain.

At about 4:58 p.m., two men were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the chest, and a 39-year-old man was struck in the chest and abdomen.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim is in an unknown condition.

No offenders are in custody.