2 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting at a home Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:34 p.m. inside a residence in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street, police said. They found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man had also suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He refused to answer any questions and was "very uncooperative" with officers, according to police.

A handgun was also recovered from the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.