2 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park: police

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:35 p.m., a 47-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 4100 block of West Potomac Avenue, when two males walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified her.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was struck in the right leg and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.