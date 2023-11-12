2 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village: Chicago police

An unidentified man was shot to death and another person was wounded in Little Village on Sunday morning.

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Trumbell Avenue at 3:50 a.m. and found the two victims.

The unidentified victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and abdomen. He was later pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.