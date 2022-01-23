2 shot, 1 fatally in South Shore shooting Sunday

Two men were shot, one fatally in a South Shore shooting Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1800 block of E. 71st Street, around 3:34 a.m., and found a 41-year-old man sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Another man was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to back, unresponsive.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago. The 41-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the unidentified man had been pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody at this time. Area three detectives are investigating.