2 shot, 1 fatally, near Chicago gas station on Southwest Side

Two people were shot, one fatally, near a Chicago gas station on the Southwest Side.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 81st Street.

At about 5:32 a.m., a man and a woman were inside a vehicle, when a black four-door Sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached them.

An unknown offender got out of the car and opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiples times throughout his body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and upper back.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The offender then got back into the Sedan and fled westbound, police said.

No one is currently in custody.