Chicago rapper’s mother breaks silence after losing her son to gun violence

Rapper FBG Duck’s mother breaks her silence on losing her son.

Lasheena Weekly says her 26-year-old son wasn't a gang banger and she just wants justice. However, on social media there are talks of retaliation for the rapper's murder.

His mother is calling for peace.

“I just want to say, please put the guns down, so that the generation of tomorrow can grow and live a long healthy life,” said Weekly.

The Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck was ambushed Tuesday on Oak Street while shopping for his son’s birthday.



“He has three beautiful sons and one daughter,” said Weekly.

The children range in age from five months to three years old.

Advertisement

Weekly says her son wasn't inciting violence.

“To assassinate his character like he was a gangbanging thug running around the community ..is an outright lie,” said Weekly.

Although the rapper did not have a criminal record, Chicago police insist the shooting was gang related and tied to a music video, where FBG Duck poked fun at deceased rivals.

Police are still looking for the shooter and have made no arrest at this time.

The family says FBG Duck was finalizing a lucrative record deal.