2 shot, 1 killed on Chicago’s South Side while sitting in car, CPD says

Two men were shot, one fatally, while they were sitting inside a car on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 1:21 a.m. in the 0-100 block of W. 43rd Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims, a 58-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were inside the blue hatchback car when they were shot, police said.

The 58-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The 26-year-old was shot and had a graze wound to the back of his head. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police gave no other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim who died has not been identified.

Area detectives are investigating.