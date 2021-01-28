2 wounded in shooting near Pete’s Fresh Market on Near West Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting outside of a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store Thursday on the Near West Side.

Paramedics picked up two males with gunshot wounds about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, Chicago fire officials said.

According to Chicago police, the men, 19 and 22, were riding in a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots at them from another vehicle.

The 22-year-old was struck in the neck and the other man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Paramedics picked the men up outside of the grocery store, fire officials said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition.

Police taped off an area around a silver-colored vehicle with several bullet holes on its windshield in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Advertisement

Area detectives are investigating.