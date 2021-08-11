2 shot by East Chicago police following attempted traffic stop

An East Chicago police officer shot two suspects Wednesday morning after an attempted traffic stop.

At about 9 a.m., East Chicago police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue.

The vehicle refused to stop and intentionally struck another squad car, pinning one of the officers in his squad car, police said.

The vehicle continued to accelerate into the squad car in an attempt to get away.

A second Probationary Officer, who was also in the squad car with the trapped officer, exited the squad car and fired shots into the offending vehicle in order to stop it from accelerating.

The driver and passenger of the offending vehicle were struck and transported to Chicago area hospitals for treatment.

The injured officer was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

The names of the offenders and officers have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.