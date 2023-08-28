2 shot by known offender during argument in University Village
CHICAGO - Two people were shot during an argument in University Village Monday evening.
At about 5:04 p.m., two people were near a parking lot area in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when they were involved in an argument with a known offender, police said.
The offender presented a handgun and fired multiple shots.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
A 27-year-old woman was struck in the leg and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 32-year-old man was struck in the flank and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.