2 shot by known offender during argument in University Village

Two people were shot during an argument in University Village Monday evening.

At about 5:04 p.m., two people were near a parking lot area in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when they were involved in an argument with a known offender, police said.

The offender presented a handgun and fired multiple shots.

A 27-year-old woman was struck in the leg and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was struck in the flank and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.