2 shot on CTA bus after argument
CHICAGO - Two men were injured late Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a CTA bus following an argument on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
CTA bus shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 40-year-old man was involved in an argument with another man on the bus when the offender exited, pulled out a handgun, and fired several shots at the bus before fleeing the scene.
The 40-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. A second victim, a 22-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the ankle and was transported to Community First Medical Center in good condition.
No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
