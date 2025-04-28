2 shot on CTA bus after argument

The Brief Two men were shot late Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a CTA bus following an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side. A 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg, and a 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the ankle. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.



Two men were injured late Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a CTA bus following an argument on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.

CTA bus shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 40-year-old man was involved in an argument with another man on the bus when the offender exited, pulled out a handgun, and fired several shots at the bus before fleeing the scene.

The 40-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. A second victim, a 22-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the ankle and was transported to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.