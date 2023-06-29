2 shot in Englewood, man in critical condition: police

Two people were shot and one was critically wounded Thursday night in Englewood.

Around 7 p.m., police say a man and woman were standing outside a home in the 6600 block of S. Stewart when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and an occupant fired shots.

A 37-year-old man was struck multiple times to the body and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and self-transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.