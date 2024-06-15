Chicago crime: 12 hurt in overnight shootings across the city

A dozen people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday night.

Chicago police responded to nine shootings between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. A total of 12 people were wounded.

The shootings happened at the following times and locations:

A 34-year-old man was shot while driving in the 4300 block of West Monroe at 10:09 p.m. The victim hit several parked cars before getting out of the car and collapsing. He was listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Three people were shot in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of North Laramie at 10:19 p.m. A 49-year-old woman was listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 33-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound and was taken to Stoger Hospital in good condition.

Two people were wounded by gunfire in the 5000 block of South Laflin at 11:50 p.m. A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when three male offenders shot them. Both victims were listed in good condition at area hospitals.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the 1000 block of North Lamon around 11:18 p.m. She was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was in a vacant lot in the 300 block of North Laramie around 1:30 a.m. with a woman he knew. The woman pulled a gun and shot the victim. He was dropped off at Loretto Hospital in good condition.

At least three others were injured in three separate shootings, according to police. They were taken to area hospitals in fair or good condition.

No arrests have been reported in connection to any of these shootings. Area detectives are investigating.

Earlier Friday night, around 8:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on the West Side. No one is in custody.