Two people were shot Monday night in north suburban Evanston.

The two males, whose ages have not been released, were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, according to Evanston police.

Paramedics transported both victims to local hospitals where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at (847) 866-5000.