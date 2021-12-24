2 shot following argument inside bar in Montclare

Two people were shot Thursday night following an argument inside a bar in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

About 10:55 p.m., a man, 26, was arguing with a male gunman inside a bar in the 6900 block of West Grand Avenue when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

The man was shot three times in the abdomen, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 59, was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.