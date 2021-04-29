2 shot in Austin home

Two men were shot Thursday morning inside a home in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:15 a.m. the men, 23 and 21, were inside a residence in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, when someone they knew fired shots at them through the window from the alley, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old was struck in the back and brought to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. The younger man was struck in the left knee and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrest were made, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

