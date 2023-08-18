2 shot in Back of the Yards

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The men, 42 and 20, were standing in front of a residence around 9:46 p.m. when a gray sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 4600 block of South Wood Street, according to police.

They were both shot in the buttocks and was taken by paramedics local hospitals where they were listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.