Man, 22, struck and killed by Metra train in Ingleside identified

The Brief A 22-year-old Ingleside man, identified as Richard Hayes II, was struck by a Metra train Saturday night at the Ingleside station and later died at Advocate Condell Medical Center. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries; the Metra Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.



A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Metra train in Lake County over the weekend has been identified, the coroner's office said.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at the Ingleside train station.

A 22-year-old man became trapped beneath the train, was extricated and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified him as Richard Hayes II, 22, of Ingleside.

An autopsy conducted Monday, Dec. 1, determined that Hayes died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.

What's next:

No further details have been released. The Metra Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating.