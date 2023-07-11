2 shot in Burnside, 1 in critical condition: police

Two men were shot Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were walking down the street in the 1000 block of East 93rd St. when an unknown offender exited a vehicle and fired shots.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the face and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 39-year-old man was shot in the forearm and wrist and took himself to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.