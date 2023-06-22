2 shot in University Village

Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday night in the University Village neighborhood.

The men, 18 and 19, were standing outside around 9:22 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 18-year-old was struck in the arm and foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot once in the thigh and was taken to UI Health in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.