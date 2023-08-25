2 shot in West Pullman

A man and a woman were shot while walking on Michigan Avenue Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 25-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man were walking on the street around 8:45 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The woman was shot in the leg and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

They self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Detectives investigated.