2 shot, including 16-year-old boy, in Little Village

A 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot in Little Village Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the victims were standing outside in the 3300 block of West 25th Street when they heard multiple shots and felt pain.

The 25-year-old victim was shot six times and is listed in stable condition at Mt. Sinai, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old victim was shot twice in the abdomen and is in stable condition at Mt. Sinai.

One victim said he believes the offender was shooting from a moving vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.