2 shot, including 16-year-old, on Chicago's West Side

A teen and a man were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Albany.

A 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk at about 2:32 a.m., when they were shot.

The man was shot in the right arm, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The teen was shot in the right leg, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Advertisement

Area detectives are investigating.