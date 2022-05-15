Expand / Collapse search

2 shot, including 16-year-old, on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teen and a man were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Albany.

A 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk at about 2:32 a.m., when they were shot.

The man was shot in the right arm, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The teen was shot in the right leg, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody. 

Area detectives are investigating.