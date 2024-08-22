2 shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast: police

Two people were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Wednesday night.

Around 9:19 p.m., a 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were heading northbound in an SUV when a light-colored sedan pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside opened fire. Both the man and woman were hit.

The sedan then sped away, police said.

The man was shot in the head and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The woman was shot in the left calf and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

No arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing.