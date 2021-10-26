2 shot while walking in Humboldt Park

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The men, 27 and 44, were walking around 9:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black sedan pulled up and some inside fired shots striking them both, police said.

The 44-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 27-year-old self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

