2 shot while walking in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The men, 27 and 44, were walking around 9:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black sedan pulled up and some inside fired shots striking them both, police said.
The 44-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.
The 27-year-old self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
