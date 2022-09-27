2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center.

The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene.

According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old and 66-year-old.

Both victims were transported to the Univeristy of Chicago Hospital in stable condtion.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The shooting occurred near the Lake Meadows Shopping Center.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.