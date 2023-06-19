2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

Two men were shot and hospitalized in a shooting early Monday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The pair was standing with a group of people around 3:34 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back and a 36-year-old man was grazed in the head. They were both dropped off at Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.