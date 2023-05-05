2 shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two men were shot Thursday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The men, 28 and 42, were found shot around 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and the 42-year-old was struck on the arm.

Both were transported to Holy Cross Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.