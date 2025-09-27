Chicago crime: 2 shot, teen killed on North Side, police say

Two people were shot, including an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot, on the city’s North Side a little before midnight on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of W. Sunnyside Avenue in the Sheridan Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded around 11:49 p.m. to the scene.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim unresponsive in the street.

He had been shot in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Stephan R. Hammond.

Officers also found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the right arm. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Investigators also found four guns at the scene.

No other details were made available, and area detectives are investigating.