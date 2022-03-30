2 shot while sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

Two men were shot Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Just before noon, the pair was sitting in a car in an alley in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting into the vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the body and a 39-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet, police said.

They self-transported to Stroger Hospital where the younger man was listed in serious condition and the other man was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

