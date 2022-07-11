2 shot while driving in Lawndale

Two people were shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The males, whose ages were unknown, were riding in a car around 4:40 a.m. in the 900 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and started shooting into their car, police said.

One of the victims was shot in the neck and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other was shot in the thigh and was taken to Loretto Hospital where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.