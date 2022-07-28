2 shot while driving in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, both in critical

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police say a 24-year-old man and 28-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West August Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 28-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.