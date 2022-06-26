2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street.

At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 51-year-old man was shot in the back and side and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The offenders fled the scene.

No one is in custody.