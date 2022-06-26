Expand / Collapse search

2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street.

At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the back and side and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The offenders fled the scene. 

No one is in custody.