2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street.
At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
A 51-year-old man was shot in the back and side and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The offenders fled the scene.
No one is in custody.