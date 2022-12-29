2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The other 18-year-old was struck in the should and was also taken to U of C in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.