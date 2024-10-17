2 sought in South Shore armed robberies

Chicago police are trying to identify two people connected to a string of armed robberies on Chicago's South Side.

All four robberies all occurred last August in the same place in South Shore, the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue, according to Chicago police. No specifics were given on how the robberies took place.

The robberies happened:

Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14

Around 11 a.m. on Aug. 16

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 24

Around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 24

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620.