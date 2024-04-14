2 stabbed after fight breaks out in Woodlawn: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were stabbed when a fight broke out outside a home in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police say a group of people were leaving a residence near 65th Street and Cottage Grove at 3:30 a.m. when a fight began.
Someone pulled a knife and two 19-year-old men were cut. One of the victims was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition with a laceration to the arm.
The other teen was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to U of C Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.