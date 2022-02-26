2 stabbed during argument near House of Blues in Chicago

Two men stabbed it out during an argument near House of Blues in Chicago Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 300 block of N. Dearborn.

Police said two men, 27 and 36, got into a verbal altercation. The 27-year-old victim was stabbed first, police said.

The 27-year-old then stabbed the man back, striking him in the head and thigh, police said.

The 27-year-old was transported to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition.

The 36-year-old was transported to Northwestern Hospital in a stable condition. He is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.