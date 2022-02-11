2 suburban men charged after driving recklessly, stopping traffic on I-290: police

Two men have been arrested for allegedly engaging in reckless driving on I-290 last year.

On Dec. 19, 2021, state police say a group of vehicles stopped traffic on westbound I-290 at Racine Ave. At least two vehicles began engaging in reckless driving and reckless conduct, endangering other drivers on the road.

After an investigation, police on Feb. 4 spotted a vehicle matching the description from the December incident in a shopping mall parking lot in Chicago. It was again engaging in reckless driving, police said.

According to police, once the vehicle left the parking lot, officers witnessed it going 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, following too closely and failing to yield to three traffic lights.

The driver was pulled over and arrested. He was identified as 20-year-old Hanover Park resident Matthew K. Sim.

Sim has been charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct, along with multiple other offenses. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

After further investigating, state police identified another suspect involved in the December incident. He was identified as 23-year-old Bolingbrook resident Steven Sanchez.

On Feb. 9, Sanchez turned himself in to the Chicago Police Department 11th District. He was charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct, along with other offenses.

Sanchez was released on a $1,500 bond.

"The interstate is not a playground or an arena where reckless persons can be allowed to endanger the citizens of Illinois," Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement.

"Threatening the motoring public in any way will mobilize our ISP investigators who work tirelessly to bring these kinds of dangerous individuals to justice," he added.