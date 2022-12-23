2 suburban men face child pornography charges

article

Two men are facing child pornography charges following an investigation that involved the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit.

Shaun W. Healy, 42, of Elburn has been charged with soliciting child pornography, reproducing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Healy solicited, reproduced, disseminated and possessed multiple videos and images of child pornography.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

David P. Winecke, 66, of Batavia was charged with reproducing child pornography of a victim younger than 13 and possession of child pornography of a victim younger than 13.

According to prosecutors, Winecke reproduced and possessed multiple videos and images of child pornography.

The two cases are unrelated, however, both were investigated and charged as a result of a collaboration between the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Child Exploitation Unit, prosecutors said.

The two men were served with search warrants at their homes following the investigation.

Healy’s bail has been set at $250,000. If he posts bond, he cannot have contact with an identified victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 years old, prosecutors said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Winecke’s bail was set at $100,000. If he posts bond, he cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 years old.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.