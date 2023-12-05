2 suspects on the run, man injured after Little Village shooting

Two suspects are on the run after shooting a man in Little Village Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called just before 7:30 a.m. to the 5300 block of S. Rockwell Avenue, where they found a 43-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was getting into his car when a gray vehicle approached and two armed men got out, according to officials.

The two men demanded money from the victim, prompting him to run from the scene. As he ran, the two armed men started shooting, striking him in the lower abdomen, authorities said.

Police said the injured man was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspects got back inside their vehicle and drove southbound. Chicago police are still searching for them.



