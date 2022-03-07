2 suspects stole Elgin man's property, then shot him in the chest: prosecutors

article

Two men have been charged with shooting a victim in the chest after stealing property from him in Elgin.

Damarques Enochs, 25, of Chicago, and Tarviris Paul. 29. of Elgin, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

On March 3, prosecutors say a victim saw Enochs and Paul steal his property from his home in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive in Elgin.

When the victim confronted the two men, they allegedly shot him in the chest and fled.

Bail was set at $750,000 for each man. Both men remain in custody at the Kane County Jail.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600.