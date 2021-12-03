Expand / Collapse search

2 sustain injuries from gunfire on Dan Ryan Expressway: Police

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were injured on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday, according to Illinois State Police. 

State police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the expressway, near 75th Street. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to gunfire.  

The expressway was closed for an investigation and reopened around 4:20 a.m. Friday. 

No further information is available at this time. 




 