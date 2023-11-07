2 teens charged with multiple felonies in vehicle theft, amed robbery spree in Chicago

Two teens are accused of stealing a vehicle from a woman in Portage Park and robbing three people at gunpoint in Bridgeport and McKinley Park over the last week.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the two juveniles allegedly robbed multiple people at gunpoint on Monday and stole a vehicle from a 69-year-old woman on Saturday.

The robberies and theft occurred at the following locations:

Nov. 4: 4800 block of North Central Avenue: Motor Vehicle theft from a 69-year-old woman

Nov. 6: 3000 block of South Morgan Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 52- year-old woman

Nov. 6: 3400 block of South Halsted: Armed Robbery of a 38-year-old man

Nov. 6: 1800 block of West 35th Street: Armed Robbery of a 78-year-old woman

The two were arrested Monday night and charged accordingly.

Two other teens were charged in connection to the armed robbery that occurred in the 3400 block of South Halsted. One other teen was also charged in connection to the armed robbery that occurred in the 1800 block of West 35th Street.