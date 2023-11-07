Teen boy arrested after allegedly robbing four people at gunpoint in Bridgeport, McKinley Park

A 15-year-old has been charged after allegedly robbing at least four victims at gunpoint in Bridgeport and McKinley Park Monday night.

The teen is facing three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of robbery of a victim over 60, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the juvenile was one of multiple offenders who took part in the following armed robberies on Monday:

900 block of West 32nd Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man

3400 block of South Halsted Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 38-year-old man.

3300 block of South Morgan Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 52-year-old man.

1800 block of West 35th Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 78-year-old woman.

The teen was arrested Monday night and placed into custody.

Three other teens were charged in connection to the armed robbery of the 38-year-old man in Bridgeport and two other teens were charged in connection to the robbery in the 1800 block of West 35th Street.